Woman's body found after Morgan County house fire

article

Deputies are investigating the death of a Morgan County woman after her body was found in a burning home.

Morgan County Fire Department responded to a residential fire Sept. 28 in the 1300 block of Hardman Mill in Good Hope, Georgia.

According to fire officials, when firefighters were able to go inside the home, they found the body of 57-year-old Stacy Malcom.

Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King says the house was 57 years old and suffered extensive damage due to the fire.

The cause and origin of this tragic fire are still being investigated.

Investigators with the Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are assisting Morgan County Fire Department

And the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.

Advertisement

In 2019, Georgia fires have claimed the lives of 62 individuals.