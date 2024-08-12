Woman shot while riding in car on I-285, police say

article

Atlanta police are working to find out who shot a passenger riding in a car on Interstate 285.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5 the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. between Camp Creek Parkway and Langford Parkway.

Investigators say the woman was riding in the backseat when she heard a gunshot. The bullet hit her arm and leg.

The driver managed to make it to a nearby apartment complex and called for help.

Medics rushed the woman to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials say she is expected to survive her injuries.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.