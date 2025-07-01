Woman shot by Troup County deputies during LaGrange standoff

The Brief A Troup County woman was fatally shot by deputies after pointing a gun at them during a standoff Monday night. The woman had threatened to harm herself and anyone who entered her LaGrange home; deputies tried for over 30 minutes to communicate with her. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation; the deputies are on administrative leave.



A woman is dead following a standoff with Troup County deputies Monday night in which authorities say she pointed a gun at law enforcement officers.

What we know:

The incident began around 9:09 p.m. June 30, when Troup County 911 received a call from a woman at a home in the 200 block of Mountain Laurel Drive in LaGrange. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the woman threatened to take her own life and warned she would harm anyone who entered her home.

Deputies and EMS crews were dispatched to the scene, with medical responders staging nearby. Law enforcement officers attempted for over 30 minutes to communicate with the woman using verbal commands and by having 911 dispatchers call her phone. The woman reportedly answered several times but would hang up before deputies could make direct contact.

Shortly after 10 p.m., authorities say the woman opened the front door and pointed a handgun directly at deputies. In response, deputies fired their weapons, striking her. She fell back into the home, and officers immediately called for emergency medical assistance and began life-saving efforts. Despite their attempts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

Per protocol, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is now handling the case. The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

What we don't know:

At this time, the woman's name has not been released.