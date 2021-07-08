Woman shot to death near Morehouse College campus, police say

A woman was found shot to death at an apartment complex near Morehouse College on Thursday, police say.

Atlanta police said officers responded to an apartment building located in the 900 block of Founders Drive SW, about a block west of the campus around noon.

Police said officers found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The name of the woman has not been released.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released.

The Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

