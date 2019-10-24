Woman says someone threw a chemical liquid in her face in a case of road rage

Police are calling it a violent case of road rage. An Atlanta area college student was rushed to the hospital after she says a liquid chemical is thrown in her face.

The young woman, who did not want her name used, was heading to school at SCAD on Peachtree. She says she pulled in front of a white Mercedes. The driver started beeping their horns.

"They honked for a really long time and I thought, that was the end of it, they were just mad at me for getting in front of them," she said.

She had her window open and says when both cars came to a red light, the passenger in the Mercedes threw a liquid at her.

"It started to burn my face, worse than I've ever felt pain before, it was really bad," she told FOX 5 News.

She said she tried to drive after them, but her eyes burned so badly she had to pull over.

"I had to scream for someone to come and park my car and call 911 because I was blinded by the chemical," she said.

She was rushed to the hospital. Police rushed to the scene. Investigators released a video of a white Mercedes at a restaurant just down the road. Police believe a woman seen inside the restaurant was the driver. Investigators released a photo of the woman hoping someone will help them identify her. This is a Crime Stoppers case, so a reward is being offered.

The student says her vision is back to normal. She still doesn't know exactly what they threw in her face. She says investigators sent a sample of it to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab to determine what the liquid is that made her eyes and face hurt so badly.