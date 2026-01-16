Woman killed, person detained in Bent Creek Way shooting

article

The Brief A woman has died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting Friday afternoon. Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident. The 24-year-old victim has not been publicly identified.



A 24-year-old woman was killed in a shooting in an apartment complex located on Bent Creek Way SW on Friday afternoon. One person was taken into custody.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Bent Creek Way SW around 1:38 p.m. after receiving reports a person had been shot.

When they arrived, police found a 24-year-old woman with several gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers arrested a possible suspect while on the scene and investigators are working to piece together what happened.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and spotted crime scene tape in one of the apartment buildings at the Park at Castleton.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Homicide detectives with the Atlanta Police Department investigate the deadly shooting of a 24-year-old woman outside an apartment complex located on Bent Creek Way SW on Jan. 16, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly identified the person in custody or the victim. Preliminary information released does not say whether officers have recovered the gun used in the killing.