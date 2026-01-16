Woman killed, person detained in Bent Creek Way shooting
ATLANTA - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a shooting in an apartment complex located on Bent Creek Way SW on Friday afternoon. One person was taken into custody.
What we know:
Officers were called to the 1900 block of Bent Creek Way SW around 1:38 p.m. after receiving reports a person had been shot.
When they arrived, police found a 24-year-old woman with several gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers arrested a possible suspect while on the scene and investigators are working to piece together what happened.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and spotted crime scene tape in one of the apartment buildings at the Park at Castleton.
Homicide detectives with the Atlanta Police Department investigate the deadly shooting of a 24-year-old woman outside an apartment complex located on Bent Creek Way SW on Jan. 16, 2026. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
Police have not publicly identified the person in custody or the victim. Preliminary information released does not say whether officers have recovered the gun used in the killing.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Police Department and SKYFOX 5.