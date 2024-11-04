71-year-old woman hurt by stray bullet in NW Atlanta shooting

article

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman in a shooting that sent a 71-year-old woman to the hospital on Saturday night.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on the 200 block of Harwell Place NW.

According to investigators, the 71-year-old victim heard multiple shots in the area near her home.

When the woman went to her window to check, she was hit by at least one bullet.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. Officials say she thankfully is expected to survive her injuries.

Investigators have not released the victim's name or what led to the shots being fired.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.