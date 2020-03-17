Woman gave fake name, tested positive for coronavirus and then disappeared

article

BREAKING UPDATE: Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka says authorities have located the woman who went missing after she tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, he said, "Thank you everyone for your vigilance."

No other details were immediately released.

A frantic search is on in Newark, New Jersey for a woman who was confirmed to have the coronavirus but has disappeared.

On Saturday, March 14, the woman was tested for the coronavirus at East Orange General Hospital. Her test came back positive, according to Mayor Ras J. Baraka.

When health officials went to the house she provided at the hospital, they found no one with that name connected to the home.

The woman has not been identified, according to the mayor.

Newark Police are working to get a court order to force the hospital to release the video of the woman in hopes of helping to identify her.

"This woman is a public health risk to herself and the entire community," Baraka said in a public announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

He urged the woman to contact her healthcare provider.

"This is not a joke," Baraka said. "This is a very serious matter."

