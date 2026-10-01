Woman found dead inside Atlanta airport bathroom

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is probing the death of a woman who died from apparent self-inflicted stab wounds at Atlanta's airport. A MARTA police detective offered the distressed woman assistance before she requested to use a restroom, where she was later found injured. The Atlanta Police Department requested the GBI conduct an independent review as the Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office performs an autopsy.



Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the apparent self-stabbing death at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The incident has caused a lot of online speculation and attention.

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Atlanta airport stabbing probe

What we know:

According to the GBI, a MARTA police detective noticed a woman walking around the airport about 5 a.m. Thursday. She appeared to be in distress.

The detective offered the woman a ride or other assistance to get her home, but she refused.

She did ask for an ambulance and the detective requested EMS respond to the scene.

GBI investigators say the woman asked to use the restroom and was taken to the nearest one. Detectives remained outside as the woman used the facility but were called into the restroom after another person called for help.

Inside, the detective found the woman with multiple apparent self-inflicted stab wounds.

She died at the scene.

Autopsy scheduled

What's next:

Her body was transported to the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy will be performed.

The Atlanta Police Department requested the GBI conduct an independent review of the incident.

Woman's ID remains unknown

What we don't know:

The identity of the woman who died at the scene has not been released.

The official cause and manner of death remain unconfirmed pending the results of the autopsy by the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What caused the woman's distress prior to the incident remains unknown.

How to contact GBI

What you can do:

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019.