Woman, dogs rescued after massive tree crashes on Barrow Co. house

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Barrow County Fire Department

The Brief A massive oak tree crashed through a Barrow County home, trapping a woman beneath the debris. First responders pushed through the rubble and rescued the woman, but two of her pets died. Firefighters rescued two other pets, and one of the first responders offered to adopt them.



A Barrow County home was destroyed after a massive oak tree crashed through the roof, trapping a woman and several of her pets inside.

What we know:

First responders pushed through the rubble and found the woman pinned beneath debris. Crews were able to free her.

Two of the woman's pets died, but firefighters managed to rescue two others, according to the Barrow County Fire Department.

One of the first responders at the scene later stepped up and offered to adopt both of the surviving pets.