Police need help identifying a woman accused of shoplifting from several stores in Snellville last month.

On Dec. 9, a woman was seen shoplifting from both Belk and Kohl's before leaving in a silver GMC Yukon, according to the Snellville Police Department.

Snellville police shared several photos of the suspected shoplifter on Facebook, hoping someone recognizes her.

Anyone with information is asked to call 770-985-3568.