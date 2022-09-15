Man missing for over 2 weeks last seen in Henry County

article

Henry County police are asking the public for help finding a 58-year-old man who has been missing for over two weeks.

Officials say 58-year-old William Turner was last seen around Sept. 1 in the area of Turner Church Road in McDonough.

Police have not released a description of Turner or said what he was last seen wearing.

If you have seen the missing man, call detectives at 770-288-8252 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.