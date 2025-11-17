Wildfire threat in North Georgia as dry air, near record heat dominate forecast

The Brief Multiple wildfires burned across North Georgia as dry air and low humidity helped fires spread quickly. Fire danger remains elevated with officials discouraging all outdoor burning across North and Central Georgia. Record-challenging heat is expected Wednesday through Friday with highs near or above 80 degrees.



North and Central Georgia are facing another warm and very dry stretch that is already contributing to fire activity across the region. Crews in multiple counties have spent the day putting out brush fires as humidity levels fell into the 20s and even the teens. Temperatures will climb through the week and may challenge several long-standing November heat records.

North Georgia fires

What we know:

A wildfire in Murray County near Peeples Lake Road burned at least 60 acres and was reported to be 100 percent contained Monday afternoon. The cause is still undetermined and air resources were used to knock down the fire. Fire officials also reported ongoing brush fires in Walton County that kept crews busy through the day.

Inside the Chattahoochee National Forest, a separate wildfire near Peeples Lake Road was estimated at about 12 acres and around 70 percent contained around midday Monday. People are asked to avoid the area, so crews can move safely.

Fire maps also show an active "Nottely Lake" wildfire in Union County. It was discovered Sunday evening and remained ongoing Monday morning.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A fast-moving wildfire burns through dry forest and engulfs a small structure in Lumpkin County, where officials say bone-dry fuels and low humidity have created high fire danger across North Georgia on Nov. 16, 2025. (Lumpkin County government)

In Dawson County, a brush fire that burned about a dozen acres southwest of Dawsonville on Sunday was contained by Monday morning and is now in mop-up mode.

It was a similar situation over the weekend in Lumpkin County.

Low humidity in Georgia

The backstory:

FOX 5 Storm Team chief meteorologist David Chandley said the extremely dry air is a key driver of the fire risk. "The big story is how dry it is. Look at the dew point. This is the moisture content in the air and when you get down into the 20s, even some teens showing up, that is some really dry air," Chandley said.

"The concern, therefore, is for some wildfires, and we have seen some of that across North Georgia," Chandley explained. "We are going to have some more of those as the couple days go on this week. I am going to get some warmth and we are still dry. We are not seeing any precipitation widespread. So the combination of that dry vegetation this time of year, especially low humidity and winds, fires are able to unintentionally spread pretty quickly across the region. So just be careful out there for sure."

The Georgia Forestry Commission and National Weather Service have issued a heightened fire danger and fire weather statement for North and Central Georgia, strongly discouraging any outdoor burning. Officials also urge residents to properly dispose of cigarettes and use extreme caution against anything that could spark.

Record-breaking heat in Atlanta?

By the numbers:

Chandley said the warmup will intensify through midweek. "Here is what is going on for us. We have got ourselves seasonally cool temperatures tonight with basically a clear sky, record warmth in the days ahead and then possible showers in here Friday and Saturday," he said.

Atlanta reached 70 on Monday with humidity levels around 21 percent. Lows will fall into the forties overnight, then temperatures climb into the seventies Tuesday. The warm front pushing in from the west will bring above-normal temperatures for several days.

Daily records may fall Wednesday through Friday. Forecast highs are near 79 on Wednesday, close to the record of 80. Temperatures are expected to hit 80 on Thursday, which would break the record. Friday’s forecast high of 78 may also set a new record.

Atlanta weather this week

Timeline:

Overnight lows will rise too, reaching the upper fifties to around 60 by late week.

Tuesday: Sunny, highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, highs near the upper 70s, close to record levels.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm, highs near 80 with a record possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers, highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Morning showers possible, then partly sunny, highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler, highs near 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny, highs in the upper 60s.

Rain relief for Georgia

What's next:

A weak system is expected Friday night into Saturday. Current estimates show around a quarter inch of rain possible in Atlanta, with higher amounts favored in far North Georgia. Storms are not expected, and the light rainfall will not make a meaningful dent in the drought.

Thanksgiving week in North Georgia

What we don't know:

Temperatures are expected to stay above average early next week. Travelers heading through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport should not see major weather impacts locally, but holiday crowds are expected to be heavy, especially for early morning departures.