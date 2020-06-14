Wild shootout in Northeast DC captured on home surveillance video

article

Home surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 captures the chaotic scene during a shootout Friday evening in Northeast D.C.

The video shows numerous people shooting at each other, and panic by neighbors, starting around 6:41 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Simms Place Northeast.

The mayhem lasts less than two minutes. Some of the gunmen assist one person who was apparently wounded in the shooting as D.C. police arrive at the scene.

A police report from the incident show six people were arrested after the shootout.

FOX 5 has cropped the surveillance video to help protect the identity of the homeowner. Viewer discretion is advised:

