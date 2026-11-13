Why police say a Flowery Branch man called in a threat to high school

The Brief An arrested man, Carlos Arevalo, faces charges after calling in a bomb threat to Gainesville High School. Local, state and federal agencies swept the campus with police dogs before taking the suspect into custody in Flowery Branch. Investigators say the man, born in April 1968, had no known connection to the school and acted to get government attention.



Police arrested a Flowery Branch man Thursday after a 911 bomb threat forced the evacuation of Gainesville High School and triggered a massive multi-agency search across North Georgia.

Gainesville High School bomb threat

What we know:

Hall County 911 received a call reporting a bomb at Gainesville High School, prompting immediate emergency response from local, state and federal law enforcement. Officers moved students to a safe location alongside Gainesville City Schools to keep student safety the top priority.

Police dogs from Newton County, Cobb County, Union County and across Georgia swept the campus to clear the building. Investigators worked with state and federal partners to verify the call came locally rather than from an artificial intelligence scheme.

Flowery Branch arrest and investigation

Timeline:

Detectives traced the local 911 recording to Carlos Arevalo, who had previous charges in Hall County. Investigators compared the 911 audio with existing video footage of Arevalo to confirm his voice before tracking him to Flowery Branch.

Surveillance teams watched his Flowery Branch home throughout the day before Gainesville police, the Hall County Sheriff's Office and the FBI executed a search warrant Thursday evening. Officers spotted Arevalo on his rear deck holding a firearm, negotiated with him and safely took him into custody after he walked out the front door on his own accord.

Suspect motive and school connection

The backstory:

Arevalo, who was born in April 1968, is not believed to be a former Gainesville High School student. Police said he appears to hold grievances against the government and made the threat simply to attract official attention.

"There's not believed to be any connection to Gainesville High School other than he was trying to seek attention to get the government," a police official said. "And that's exactly what he did."

Ongoing bomb threat investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the specific criminal charges Arevalo faces following his arrest. Officials also have not confirmed whether investigators found any actual explosive devices or additional details mentioned during the 911 call.

Gainesville schools safety status

What's next:

Arevalo remains behind bars while the investigation continues. Police assured families that the campus is clear and parents can safely send their children to school Friday.