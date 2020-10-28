White House issues statement on looting in Philadelphia following death of Walter Wallace Jr.

Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Hart County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Cleburne County, Randolph County, Clay County
10
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 7:30 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Clay County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from WED 8:43 PM EDT until THU 4:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Elbert County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 6:15 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County

White House issues statement on looting in Philadelphia following death of Walter Wallace Jr.

Published 
Updated 15 hours ago
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

WASHINGTON - As looting and rioting continued for a second night in Philadelphia following the police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr., the White House said it is prepared to mobilize federal resources upon request to bring the violence to a halt.

In a statement released early Wednesday morning, the Trump administration said the riots "are the most recent consequence of the Liberal Democrats’ war against the police." 

White House statement on looting in Philadelphia following police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.

"All lethal force incidents must be fully investigated. The facts must be followed wherever they lead to ensure fair and just results. In America, we resolve conflicts through the courts and the justice system. We can never allow mob rule," the statement read in part.

The White House said it "stands proudly with" law enforcement and if asked will "deploy any and all Federal resources" to end the riots. 

Looting and vandalism continues in Philadelphia following fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Philadelphia experienced a second night of unrest in the wake of a fatal police-involved shooting.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday ordered several hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard to support law enforcement efforts in Philadelphia. On Monday night, when protesters first took to the streets, 30 officers were hospitalized after being pelted with bricks and rocks. A female officer was taken to the hospital with a broken leg after police say she was struck by a pickup truck. 

Officers responded to the 6100 block of Locust Street Monday afternoon and were met by Wallace Jr., who police say was carrying a knife. After several orders to drop the knife went unfulfilled, two officers opened fire on the 27-year-old. He was taken to the hospital by police where he was pronounced dead.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest