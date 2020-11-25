What you need to know about this year’s Six Flags Holiday in the Park

Here’s a riddle for you: what has more than one million LED lights, ten thrill rides, and some of the greatest comic book heroes and villains in history?

Six Flags Over Georgia’s Holiday in the Park, of course.

This year’s holiday celebration opened Saturday, November 21 and continues through January 3, 2021, transforming the Austell theme park into a winter wonderland — or, at least as close as we get to a winter wonderland here in North Georgia.

Park officials say popular themed areas including A Main Street Christmas, Peppermint Plaza, and A Georgia Christmas are back, and most of the park’s rides — including 2020’s new Catwoman Whip and Poison Ivy Toxic Spin — will be operating (and running faster than Santa’s sleigh).

Of course, there are changes around the park due to the ongoing pandemic; park officials say capacity is still being limited at Six Flags Over Georgia, which means guests need to purchase tickets online and in advance of their visit.

All guests must undergo temperature screenings upon entrance, and masks are required for those over the age of two years. Right now, the park is also only accepting credit card and mobile payments.

For more information on this year’s Holiday in the Park celebration, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Six Flags Over Georgia, getting the holiday party started!