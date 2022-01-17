Meet Mister the cat. He's a big cat with an even bigger personality.

Almost as big, at least.

Twelve-year-old Mister is 30 pounds of love, joy, and feline prowess just awaiting adoption. His caregivers hope to find a home for him soon.

"He's full of love and I think he's just the sweetest senior boy I think I've ever met," said an employee at the Berman Center for Animal Care in Westland.

He's a vocal cat who will let anyone know when he's done being carried. He's also a private eater.

But these are the nitpick traits of a cat that's indulged a bit too much, which means he would appreciate some restraint - even if he doesn't let you know.

"He's going to be the cat that's going to want to curl up next to you and watch movies all day. As long as you're with him, he's going to be happy. He's going to make someone the best friend," said the employee.

While he promises to be loved, he also needs reliable access to a veterinarian.

If that sounds like the pet for you, contact the animal center at 866-648-6263.