Lane closures to impact traffic on Midtown, West Midtown streets

Two major road projects could slow down your drive this week in Atlanta.

In Midtown, crews have closed lanes on West Peachtree Street between 10th and 12th streets to make room for construction.

That work is expected to wrap up sometime on Tuesday.

Drivers heading through West Midtown may need to deal with longer delays.

Sidewalk upgrades will lead to intermittent lane closures on Howell Mill Road from Forrest Street to Interstate 75.

Work is expected to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Drivers should expect delays and look for alternate routes to avoid traffic slowdowns.