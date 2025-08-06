West Nile virus detected in mosquitos in metro Atlanta

The Brief DeKalb and Fulton counties have reported their first positive West Nile virus mosquito samples of 2025, prompting public health advisories and mosquito control efforts. Residents are advised to eliminate standing water, use insect repellents, and wear protective clothing to prevent mosquito bites and limit breeding. Health officials are applying larvicide to standing water areas and collaborating with pest control contractors to treat affected regions.



Health officials in DeKalb County have confirmed the first mosquito trap samples of the year to test positive for West Nile virus, prompting new public health advisories and mosquito control efforts.

This comes as Fulton County releases its third update on the West Nile Virus this mosquito season.

West Nile Virus found in metro Atlanta

What we know:

In DeKalb County, two mosquito surveillance traps returned positive test results this week, according to a statement released Wednesday by DeKalb Public Health. The traps were located in ZIP codes 30033, which includes parts of unincorporated DeKalb and northeast Atlanta, and 30360 in Doraville.

No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in DeKalb County so far this year.

In neighboring Fulton County, officials also confirmed new West Nile-positive mosquito samples this week. According to the Fulton County Board of Health, traps in Alpharetta and two areas of southeast Atlanta tested positive.

DeKalb County Health mosquito traps

Dig deeper:

DeKalb Public Health operates a mosquito surveillance program each summer, setting traps across the county and analyzing captured mosquitoes under a microscope to identify their species and gender. Those suitable for testing are examined for mosquito-borne viruses, with West Nile being the primary concern in the Atlanta metro area.

To reduce mosquito populations, health workers apply larvicide to areas with standing water, such as storm drains. These treatments are not harmful to people, pets, or the environment.

Mosquito protection

What you can do:

Residents are being asked to remove standing water from their properties and follow the county’s recommended "5Ds" of mosquito prevention:

Dusk/Dawn: Stay indoors during peak mosquito activity times. Avoid outdoor activity during dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Dress: Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks to reduce exposed skin when outside in mosquito-prone areas.

DEET: Apply insect repellent containing DEET to exposed areas. Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 can also be used.

Drain: Remove standing water from outdoor containers and surfaces. Eliminate standing water in gutters, flowerpots, old tires, and other containers. Trim weeds and tall grass to reduce mosquito resting spots.

Doors: Repair screens and ensure windows and doors seal properly. Ensure window and door screens fit tightly and are free of damage.

For more information, residents can visit the Fulton County Board of Health at fultoncountyboh.com.

For more information, DeKalb residents can contact the Environmental Health Division at (404) 508-7900 or visit dekalbpublichealth.com/mosquitocontrol.

What's next:

Environmental health teams are notifying residents and working with pest control contractors to treat the affected areas.