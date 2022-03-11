Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County
7
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Waukesha Christmas parade attack: October trial for Darrell Brooks

By AP author
Published 
Updated 4:42PM
Wisconsin
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Waukesha Christmas parade attack: October trial for Darrell Brooks

A judge set an October trial date Friday for a man accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A judge set an October trial date Friday for a man accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year.

Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks Jr. drove through the parade in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21, running over spectators and marchers indiscriminately. Six people were killed and scores more hurt. Brooks has pleaded not guilty to more than 70 charges, including six homicide counts.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow scheduled Brooks' trial to begin Oct. 3 and run through Oct. 28. Prosecutors told her they would likely need five to seven days to present their case. Brooks' attorneys said they didn't know how much time they would need.

Wisconsin parade attack: Venue change motion considered

A Waukesha County judge is considering a request to move the trial of Darrell Brooks Jr., the man accused of driving his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring scores more.

Dorow acknowledged during the hearing that she knows the father of one of people who were killed. She said her family has hired him in the past to perform legal work for them, he donated $500 to her judicial campaign and she offered him her condolences after the parade via text messages. She said she hasn’t interacted with him since those texts and pledged to officiate the case impartially.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

6e381ab9-snapshot-11.jpg

Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow

Dorow also ordered both sides to begin drafting a survey to mail to prospective jurors in Waukesha County to gauge whether an impartial jury can be selected in the county. The judge made the move after Brooks' attorney filed a motion last month seeking to move the trial out of Waukesha County or pull jurors from another county because publicity about Brooks has been so pervasive and negative.

Darrell Brooks Jr.

Darrell Brooks Jr.

Brooks’ attorneys noted in the motion that the community has adopted a "Waukesha Strong" slogan, people built a temporary memorial to the dead and media outlets have used photos of Brooks in court in chains. They also pointed out that first lady Jill Biden visited Waukesha and her remarks calling the parade crash a "tragedy" were widely reported. On social media, people have called for Brooks should be put to death, they added.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.