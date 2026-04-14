Water main break shuts down SR 13 near Sugarloaf Parkway

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The Brief Water main break and road collapse shut down SR 13 near Sugarloaf Parkway. All northbound and southbound lanes closed between Sugarloaf Parkway and South Scales Road. Drivers urged to avoid area as crews work to reopen roadway.



A water main break and road surface collapse have shut down all lanes of State Route 13 near Sugarloaf Parkway, causing major disruptions for drivers in Gwinnett County.

What we know:

Officials say the collapse occurred on SR 13 eastbound at Sugarloaf Parkway, while the water main break forced the closure of all northbound and southbound lanes between Sugarloaf Parkway and South Scales Road. Emergency crews are on scene working to repair the damage and reopen the roadway as quickly and safely as possible.

What you can do:

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes due to expected significant delays. Authorities recommend checking 511 Georgia for real-time traffic updates.