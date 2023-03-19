Watch: Paralyzed deputy regains movement, walks daughter down the aisle

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM EDT until MON 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County
8
Freeze Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM EDT until MON 12:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Watch
from MON 11:00 PM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Watch: Paralyzed deputy regains movement, walks daughter down the aisle

By Chris Williams
Published 
Family
Fox TV Stations

Injured Florida deputy achieves goal of walking daughter down the aisle

A sheriff’s deputy achieved his goal of walking his daughter down the aisle on Saturday, March 18, one year after a freak accident left him temporarily paralyzed. (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida via Storyful)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An injured deputy refused to give up on his goal to walk his daughter down the aisle of her wedding. 

Master Deputy Harold ‘Hal’ Davis was injured a year ago after a freak accident left him temporarily paralyzed, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was hit by a tree limb while doing yard work. His wife, Cynthia, set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for medial expenses. 

Davis, 53, suffered spinal damage and became completely paralyzed for two weeks. He then slowly started to regain movement in his toes. 

RELATED: 'I'm honored': Air Force pilot among the first to fly supersonic jet while pregnant

After a year of intense therapy, he regained even more movement enough to walk his daughter down the aisle with some assistanc.e 

Video of the touching moment was filmed by Davis' colleagues  at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. 

"We are so happy for Hal and his entire family," the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 