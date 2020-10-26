Expand / Collapse search
Suspect who led officers on chase in stolen box truck arrested

By Stu Mundel and Kelli Johnson
Published 
Police Chases
FOX 11 Los Angeles

Suspect leads officers on pursuit in stolen box truck

A search was underway for a suspect who led officers on a chase from downtown Los Angeles to Burbank on Monday morning.

LOS ANGELES - A man was arrested after leading officers on a chase from downtown Los Angeles to Burbank on Monday morning. 

The suspect, traveling at high speeds, led offices with the Los Angeles Police Department on the freeway just before 5:20 a.m. before getting off onto main streets and into residential areas in downtown Los Angeles. Shortly after, the pursuit continued into the Los Feliz neighborhood.

The white box truck was seen from SkyFOX making sharp and dangerous turns. 

By 5:50 a.m., the driver began traveling northbound in the 5 Freeway as California Highway Patrol took control of the pursuit. 

By 5:55 a.m., the suspect began driving more erratically and with the truck's lights turned off.

The suspect abruptly terminated the chase, got out of the truck and escaped into a flood control channel near the Los Angeles River in Burbank by 6 a.m. 

By 6:15 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

