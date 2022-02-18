WATCH: Deaf dog saved from euthanasia drives around Daytona Speedway

The 64th annual Daytona 500 is sold out with racing fans revved up for an incredible afternoon, but FOX 35 found the cutest fan of them all!

Meet Gemma! This adorable pooch was rescued from doggie death row and now spends her days with her loving human – and apparently driving!

Gemma is completely deaf, but that doesn't stop her from cruising around in her hot pink Jeep. On Friday, her family brought the sweet pup to Daytona International Speedway to partake in the Daytona 500 festivities and got to travel around the infield on her custom-built 4-wheeler!

Looks like Gemma could give pro-NASCAR racers a run for their money one day!

You can watch the 64th annual Daytona 500 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX 35.