Was my vote counted? A state-by-state guide to tracking your absentee ballot

Voting by mail has been extremely popular among Americans participating in the 2020 presidential election this year.

More than 64 million absentee ballots have been cast as of Tuesday out of more than 100 million total votes in the U.S., and more than 27 million absentee ballots are outstanding, according to the U.S. Elections Project, leading some voters to wonder if they can check the status of their mail-in ballots.

Many states offer online tools where voters can check their ballot status, while others require voters to contact local election offices and representatives.

Stickers to hand out to voters.(Photo by Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images)

Alabama

Alabama voters can check the status of their absentee ballots online by entering their voter information at https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview.

Alaska

Advertisement

Alaska voters can check the status of their absentee ballots online at https://myvoterinformation.alaska.gov/.

Voters who chose to keep their residence addresses private can contact an Elections Regional Office to get more information about their mail-in ballots.

Arizona

Arizona voters can confirm the status of their absentee ballots online at https://my.arizona.vote/AbsenteeTracker.aspx.

RELATED: Voting early? You can track your ballot if you live in Maricopa County

Arkansas

Voters in Arkansas can see if their mail-in ballots were accepted online at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/voterview.

California

California offers online absentee-ballot tracking at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter.

Colorado

Voters in Colorado can see whether their absentee ballots have been processed at https://colorado.ballottrax.net/voter/.

Connecticut

Connecticut voters can check the processing status of their absentee ballots online at https://portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx.

Delaware

Voters in Delaware can check the status of their absentee ballots online at https://ivote.de.gov/voterview.

District of Columbia

Washington, D.C., voters can see if their absentee ballots were counted online at https://www.dcboe.org/Voters/Absentee-Voting/Track-Absentee-Ballot.

Florida

Voters in Florida can check their voting status at https://registration.elections.myflorida.com/CheckVoterStatus.

Georgia

Georgia offers online mail-in ballot tracking at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.

Hawaii

Voters in Hawaii can see if their County Elections Division received their mail-in ballots online at https://ballotstatus.hawaii.gov/ballotreceipt.

Idaho

Idaho voters can check the status of their absentee ballots online at https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/VoterSearch.aspx.

Illinois

Some Illinois counties and the city of Chicago allow voters to see whether their mail-in ballots were accepted online, but the state itself does not have a digital statewide ballot-tracking tool.

Illinois voters should search online for their specific counties to see whether they can track ballots online or if they have to call their local election authorities for ballot status information.

Indiana

To check the status of Indiana absentee ballots online, voters must log in to their voter portals at https://indianavoters.in.gov/MVPHome/PrintDocuments.

Iowa

Iowa offers online absentee-ballot tracking at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search.

Kansas

Voters in Kansas can track the status of their mail-in ballots at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview.

Kentucky

Kentucky voters can see whether their absentee ballots have been accepted through an online voter portal at https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/VIC/.

Louisiana

Louisiana offers absentee-ballot tracking through online voter portals at https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/Home/VoterLogin.

Maine

Maine has an absentee-ballot tracking system at https://apps.web.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/ballot_status.pl.

Maryland

Maryland voters can visit the state’s voter look-up portal to check the status of their mail-in ballots at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch.

Massachusetts

Voters in Massachusetts can track their absentee ballots at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema/track/trackmyballot.aspx.

Michigan

Michigan voters can track their absentee ballots online at https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index.

Minnesota

Voters in Minnesota can check the status of their absentee ballots online at https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx.

Mississippi

Mississippi does not have a digital statewide ballot tracking tool.

Voters can contact their county election authorities for ballot status information.

Missouri

Missouri also does not have an online ballot-tracking tool for voters.

Voters can call their local election authorities for more information.

Montana

Montana voters can check the status of their absentee ballots on the state’s digital “My Voter Page” at https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/.

Nebraska

Voters in Nebraska can see whether their absentee ballots were accepted online at https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview.

Nevada

Nevada offers an online system for voters to track their ballots at https://nevada.ballottrax.net/voter/.

Voters can opt in to text message and email alerts to get ballot tracking updates.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire voters can conduct a mail-in ballot search online at https://app.sos.nh.gov/Public/AbsenteeBallot.aspx.

New Jersey

Voters in New Jersey can track the progress of their absentee ballots online at https://www.nj.gov/state/elections/vote-track-my-ballot.shtml.

The New Jersey voter website states that “due to historically high volume” of mail-in ballots,” those “deposited in Secure Ballot Drop Box locations may take up to one week to show up as ‘Received,’” and those sent “via U.S. Mail may take up to two weeks to show up as ‘Received’ in the Track My Ballot tool.”

New Mexico

New Mexico offers an online ballot tracking service at https://voterportal.servis.sos.state.nm.us/WhereToVote.aspx?tab=AbsenteeTracker.

Absentee ballots also come with Intelligent Mail Barcodes so voters can manually search the status of the ballots, or they can contact a county clerk’s office.

New York

New York voters can track their mail-in ballots online at https://nysballot.elections.ny.gov/TrackMyBallot/Search.

North Carolina

North Carolina offers an online absentee ballot tracking service at https://northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter/.

North Dakota

Votes in North Dakota can track their ballots online at https://vip.sos.nd.gov/AbsenteeTracker.aspx.

Ohio

Ohio offers a county-by-county ballot tracking system at https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/ballot-tracking/.

Voters can click on their county using an interactive map on the Ohio state secretary’s website to track their ballots.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma voters can use the state’s online voter portal to see whether their absentee ballots have been accepted at https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/.

Oregon

Voters in Oregon can track their ballots online at https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/showVoterSearch.do.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania offers an online ballot tracking tool at https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/ballottracking.aspx.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island voters can track absentee ballots online at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Home/UpdateVoterRecord?ActiveFlag=3.

South Carolina

South Carolina voters can submit an absentee ballot status request form online at https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/voterinquiry/VoterInformationRequest.aspx?PageMode=AbsenteeInfo.

South Dakota

Voters in South Dakota can track their absentee ballots online at https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx.

Tennessee

Tennessee voters can see whether their absentee ballots have been accepted online at https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/.

Texas

Only active military members, eligible family members and other Texas residents living overseas can track absentee ballots in Texas.

To do this, military members or other eligible voters must apply a Prepaid Mail Label 11-DoD to their absentee ballots at Military Postal Office locations.

Voters can contact their county clerks for more information.

Utah

Utah offers an absentee ballot tracking tool at https://votesearch.utah.gov/voter-search/search/search-by-voter/track-mail-ballot.

Vermont

Vermont voters can track the status of their absentee ballots on the state’s digital voter portal at https://mvp.vermont.gov/.

Virginia

Voters in Virginia can also track their absentee ballots by logging into an online voter portal at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal/.

Washington

Washington offers an online ballot tracking system at https://voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx.

West Virginia

West Virginia voters can track their absentee ballots online at https://services.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/AbsenteeBallotTracking.

Wisconsin

Voters in Wisconsin can check to see whether their mail-in ballots have been accepted at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/MyVoterInfo.

Wyoming

Wyoming voters can contact their county clerks to track their absentee ballots.

Voters can also use Google to find these online ballot-status tools by searching “track ballot” or “voting” along with the name of a state.

Google will present links directing users more information on how to check a voter’s mail-in ballot register status, how to register to vote, how to check a voter’s registration status and request an absentee ballot.

This story was filed from Los Angeles.