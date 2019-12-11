Warming center in Atlanta, shelter in DeKalb County open through Thursday morning

Temperatures in metro Atlanta will dip to just above freezing overnight into Thursday morning. Because of that, several municipalities are offering warming centers and shelters for those who need to keep warm.

The city of Atlanta is opening a warming station overnight through Thursday morning.

The warming center will be open through the morning of Dec. 12. It will be located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center located at 3404 Delmar Lane NW in Atlanta.

The city will provide transportation from Gateway located at 275 Pryor Street SW in Atlanta.

In DeKalb County, Decatur First United Methodist Church will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sycamore House across from Decatur Library and will take up to 20 people to be sheltered overnight. Preferences will be given to the elderly, disabled, and youth.