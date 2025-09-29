Walking tour brings ghostly fun to 'Strange LaGrange'

The Brief The annual Strange LaGrange Walking Tours are back, happening Friday nights through mid-November. Each tour is a two-and-a-half hour trek through the city, stopping at notable sites which boast both historic and haunting backstories. Tour stops include the site of an 1896 murder on the square and the reportedly-haunted LaGrange City Hall.



They call it "the best little art museum in Georgia" — but is there something other than a world-class collection taking up residence inside LaGrange Art Museum?

"I have had reports from the museum director that she has smelled the odor of tobacco smoke in the front hall here, and one of the staff members has actually seen wisps of smoke that will appear and quickly disappear," says "Southern spirit guide" Lewis Powell.

And that’s why the museum is a featured attraction on the annual Strange LaGrange Walking Tour, a seasonal spook show that takes visitors on a two-and-a-half hour trek through the city, stopping at notable sites which boast both historic and haunting backstories. Happening on Friday nights through mid-November, the tour steps off in front of the Troup County Archives & Legacy Museum on Main, and includes stops at the site of an 1896 murder on the square and the reportedly-haunted LaGrange City Hall.

Docent Powell — who’s a heck of a storyteller — leads the way with his patented hat and bow tie ensemble, shining a light on the hidden history of LaGrange and pointing out places where paranormal activity has been recorded over the years.

"People driving past here late at night, sometimes stopped at the red light, have seen a face looking out of that window," Powell told us during a 2023 visit to LaGrange, referring to a window in the aforementioned art museum. "And that window is fairly hard to reach now…the only way to it was to pull a ladder into the room below and crawl up though a hole in the ceiling!"

So, ready to do a little ghost-hunting yourself? Click here to book your spot on The Strange LaGrange Walking Tour, which begins at 7:00 p.m. on Friday nights. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in LaGrange, strolling through town with Lewis Powell and enjoying a ghostly good time!