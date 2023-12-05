Voters head back to polls today in metro Atlanta

article

Today is the final election day of the year in metro Atlanta.

On the ballot are nearly 100 contested races across 40 cities.

Those runoff elections include school board seats in Atlanta and a race to decide Brookhaven's new mayor.

Plus, there are city council races in Brookhaven, Doraville, East Point, Roswell, Snellville and South Fulton.

Voters who are registered to vote can find out where to vote by clicking here.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.