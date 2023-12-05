Expand / Collapse search

Voters head back to polls today in metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 08: "Vote Here" sign is seen as Georgia voters take part in midterm elections on Election Day on November 8th, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Today is the final election day of the year in metro Atlanta.

On the ballot are nearly 100 contested races across 40 cities.

Those runoff elections include school board seats in Atlanta and a race to decide Brookhaven's new mayor.

Plus, there are city council races in Brookhaven, Doraville, East Point, Roswell, Snellville and South Fulton.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote. 