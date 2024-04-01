Vontae Davis, former NFL cornerback, dead at 35: Report

article

Vontae Davis, a former NFL cornerback for the Miami Dolphins, was found dead inside a Florida home Monday morning, according to a local report. He was 35 years old.

A male body was found at a home owned by Davis’ grandmother in Southwest Ranches, Florida, which is about 30 miles north of Miami.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately known and no foul play was suspected, according to police.

Bobby Maze, a childhood friend of Davis, wrote about his friend’s passing on Facebook, according to TMZ.

"Life will never be the same without my brother," Maze wrote. "Them FaceTime calls etc damn I wish we could have one more convo."

"You beat the odds, you made it. You did it your way. It just wasn’t supposed to end like this."

Davis played for the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts before officially retiring in 2018.

The former football star had one of the more memorable retirement announcements in NFL history as he decided to end his career during halftime in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He was a first-round draft pick in 2009 by the Miami Dolphins, where he spent three seasons before joining the Indianapolis Colts in 2012. He made two Pro Bowls with Indy before heading to the Bills in 2018. The game in which he retired was just his second with the team.

He finished with 22 interceptions, 395 combined tackles and 97 passes defended over 121 games in his career.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.