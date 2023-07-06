Volunteers key to MUST Ministries Summer Lunch success

If you’re a regular FOX 5 Atlanta viewer, you already know how important MUST Ministries is to our station. FOX 5 is a longtime sponsor of the MUST Ministries Summer Lunch program, which provides free meals to kids in metro Atlanta over the summer. And this morning, we spent some time "behind the scenes," getting a look at how those meals are packed up and prepared for delivery.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we clocked in a few hours with our new friends at New Life Missionary Baptist Church in Mableton, who are faithful volunteers for the MUST Ministries Summer Lunch program.

The volunteers meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the summer to pack up the Kids’ Kits (including food, drinks, and activity kids), which are distributed throughout eight counties in Metro Atlanta: Bartow, Cobb, Cherokee, Douglas, Fulton, Paulding, Pickens, and Gwinnett. This year’s program launched June 1 and continues through July 29, and MUST Ministries officials say they estimate more than 540,000 meals will be distributed this year.

Of course, providing all those meals also means accepting food donations, and that’s where our wonderful viewers come in. Donations are accepted at various locations throughout metro Atlanta — for a list of those spots and also the items MUST Ministries is seeking, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at New Life Missionary Baptist Church, having a blast while making a different for thousands of local kids this summer.