Volunteers gather in Atlanta to support families and honor 9/11 legacy

Volunteers filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, packing meals for families in need while honoring the lives lost on September 11.

What we know:

The event was part of a nationwide effort in 24 cities, with Atlanta ranked as the second largest behind Chicago. Organizers set a goal of preparing 600,000 oatmeal packs for the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Kits are expected to reach families as early as Friday.

What they're saying:

Dr. Chanika Perry, one of the organizers, said the day was both inspiring and humbling. "I feel really proud and I feel really honored to be a part of this work through Hands On Atlanta, but it’s also very humbling because people took time out of their day to come together and do something for others in need and commemorating and honoring a dark time in our country’s past."

Greg Miller, a senior vice president with Rheem Manufacturing, brought about 50 volunteers from his company. "Events like this bring you together and realize you have more together than you do apart," he said, adding, "If you are considering doing this next year then you should do it. It’s a great event."

Volunteers from Navy Federal also joined, including Leo Stevenson, who said the gathering created meaningful connections. "People from all walks of life are here right now. I’ve had conversation with the elders and people who look at me as an elder. It feels good to come in here and network with people."

Organizers said the theme of the day was "remember the good." Perry emphasized that message: "Atlanta’s tag line is do something good and we hope it motivates you to do something."