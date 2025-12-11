Volunteer 'elves' working hard in the Metro Atlanta Toys for Tots warehouse

The deadline is fast approaching to drop off a new, unwrapped toy at your local Publix grocery store.

What you can do:

Metro Atlanta Publix locations will accept donations for this year's Toys for Tots campaign through Sunday, December 14th – and that means it's "crunch time" at the warehouse in South Atlanta. Volunteers packed the warehouse on Thursday, sorting and distributing hundreds of thousands of toys.

The campaign will extend beyond the Publix deadline, of course – so, if donating a new, unwrapped toy to your neighborhood location just isn't possible this weekend, there are still ways to help out. For a list of other drop-off spots, a link to make a financial donation, and a link to the Toys for Tots Amazon wishlist, click here.

A big thanks to everyone who's already donated to this year's campaign – and, of course, to the volunteers working hard in the warehouse to make this a magical holiday for local kids. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning in the South Atlanta warehouse, checking in with the hard-working "elves."