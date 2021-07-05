Vivica A. Fox stays busy with pair of FOX SOUL shows

"During COVID, I guess they asked, ‘Who’s going to be the one actress that would work?’ And it was like, ‘Me!’"

Vivica A. Fox is making a joke, but there’s no doubt that she’s one the busiest people in Hollywood. Right now, the award-winning actress and television host is headlining two shows for streaming network FOX SOUL, beginning with "Cocktails With Queens" on Mondays. The show finds Fox sharing the screen with Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye McCoy, and Syleena Johnson.

"Every Monday, we have happy hour where we just, you know – as grown women – talk about hot topics, things that are going on, and we let the audience in on things that we’ve experienced," says Fox. "People love to hear our points of view…and sometimes they like it, and sometimes they’re like, ‘Oh my goodness!’"

Fox’s other show finds the actress connecting with up-and-coming creatives.

"FOX SOUL’s The Screening Room" is where we give young filmmakers, the next wave of Black filmmakers, an opportunity to showcase their short films," says Fox. "And I introduce the films as well as interview the filmmakers."

Chatting with those newcomers take​s Vivica A. Fox back in time, to when she scored the role of a lifetime in the Oscar-winning blockbuster Independence Day. The film came out 25 years ago and made the actress a global star.

"I remember that I had to fight to get the audition, first of all. I was on a soap opera, ‘The Young and the Restless,’ at the time, and I remember calling my agent and going, ‘Everybody’s auditioning for Independence Day, why not me? And she’s like, ‘Oh, honey, you’re just on a soap opera. They’re looking for big names. This movie is going to be huge.’ Two weeks later, I got a call, she says, ‘It’s your chance.’"

And Fox took that chance and ran with it, forever changing her life and career.

"Now it’s history," she says. "I am always connected to the Fourth of July, Independence Day, and forever with Will Smith."

