Viral police sign shares clever warning to drunk drivers during the holiday season

The Freetown Police Department in Massachusetts put out a clever and humorous warning for anyone considering drinking and driving, that Santa is also watching.

The police department rewrote the lyrics to the Christmas classic, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” and posted a photo of the sign to their Facebook page on Christmas eve writing “Happy Holidays and Stay Safe!”

“He sees you when you’re speeding, he knows when you don’t brake,” the sign says. “He knows if you’ve had a few, so don’t go over .08.”

While the sign by Freetown Police appears to be amusing, it exists as a reminder to the tragic reality of drunk driving deaths, especially during the holiday season.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, between 2012 and 2016, 14,472 people lost their lives in a traffic crash during the month of December. 3,995 (28%) of those died in a drunk-driving crash.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that 29 people in the U.S. die every day in a motor vehicle crash that involves an alcohol-impaired driver.