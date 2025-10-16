Vigil in Decatur highlights toll of domestic violence

The Brief October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Georgia reported more than 42,000 incidents of family violence last year. 170 people were killed in domestic violence incidents



An advocacy group raised awareness Thursday night about domestic abuse and how to get help.

What they're saying:

"I was in an abusive relationship for over 18 years," Tess Adams said.

Adams’ ex-husband was violent. "The abuse was all-encompassing, "financial, emotional, physical as well," she said.

She knew she had to get out. "The day I woke up and looked in the mirror and saw the abuse was covering over one complete eye and that eye, I could no longer see out of," Adams said.

Adams says groups like the Women’s Resource Center to end Domestic Violence helped her get to safety. "Their voice carried me through the weekend and shared that I can make it safely through the weekend," she said.

Dozens of people lit candles Thursday night at The Chapel on Sycamore in Decatur to honor survivors and victims of domestic abuse

"It really is difficult and complex to get out of a situation where you’re safe, and it’s often more dangerous after you leave," said Barbara Gibson, director of programs for the Women’s Resource Center.

What we know:

According to the Women’s Resource Center, a woman is beaten or assaulted every nine seconds in the U.S. Last year, Georgia reported 42,184 incidents of family violence, 170 people were killed in domestic violence homicides, 19 of them in DeKalb County.

"The most difficult thing is letting go of the hope, the hope things can be different," Gibson said. She says escaping domestic abuse can be challenging. "It’s also really hard to find affordable housing right now, child care is a big issue, transportation. It’s not just leaving, it’s about what going to happen after you do leave. How are you going to put your life back together?" She said.

Groups like hers provide legal advocacy, counseling and a way out.

"It’s not something that you have to figure out yourself," Gibson said.

Adams is now lead housing advocate with the Women’s Resource Center. She says it’s vital to get help before it’s too late. "Don’t ever forget. It still exists, it’s still prevalent in our communities," Adams said.

What you can do:

"If you are in an abusive situation, you can contact the resource center’s hotline at 404-688-9436. You can also visit their website: wrcdv.org . You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.