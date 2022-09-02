Video: Train collides with stalled tractor-trailer in Coweta County

Crews worked to clear the wreckage and debris left behind after a train slammed into the front cab of a tractor-trailer Friday.

The collision happened at the train crossing on N. Highway 29 at Johnston Circle in Coweta County.

Video sent in by a FOX 5 viewer shows a flatbed tractor-trailer stalled at the crossing with arms down with the cab of the truck positioned on the tracks. The driver can be seen out of the cab trying to signal the train to stop as the train's horn blares. When it is apparent the train will not be able to stop in time, the driver quickly moves out of the way just as the train strikes the cab.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Walt Patrus

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.