Video shows people scatter after shooting at south Georgia shopping center

A south Georgia police department released dramatic surveillance video which shows people scattering and fleeing after gunfire erupts at a shopping center over the weekend.

The video shows a small crowd outside the George Washington Carver Shopping Center around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. People then start running after shots were fired.

Some of those fleeing, quickly hop into cars and leave the parking lot.

The shopping center, located along Gaskins Avenue at E. College Park Drive, is known for the Georgia Boys Game Room and the Glory In Christ Of The Living God Ministries, Inc.

Douglas Police are asking anyone who was there that night to come forward to talk to them. Investigators would also like anyone who recognizes someone in the video to give them a call.

Douglas Police Department can be reached at 912-384-2222.