Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:29 PM EDT until WED 10:30 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
6
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:19 PM EDT until THU 1:15 AM EDT, Irwin County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Video shows partial collapse of Pier 58 on Seattle's Waterfront

Published 
Washington
Q13 FOX

Video shows collapse of Seattle’s Pier 58

Video released on Tuesday shows the partial collapse of Pier 58 along the Seattle waterfront just two days earlier.

SEATTLE - City of Seattle officials released video Tuesday showing the moment that Pier 58 partially collapsed, sending two workers into the water.

The two workers who were hurt when the pier along Seattle’s waterfront partially collapsed as crews were demolishing portions of it have left the hospital as investigations into the incident have been started.

Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg said Monday that a 30-year-old man was discharged Monday and a 42-year-old man was discharged Sunday.

Pier 58, the structure supporting a park between the Seattle Aquarium and a ferris wheel, gave way Sunday about a month after officials discovered it had moved inches away from the land.

City officials say seven workers were on the pier wearing flotation devices when it began to collapse. Two of them fell into the water while others were able to evacuate. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Federal and state workplace safety inspectors have opened investigations into the partial collapse.

The inspectors will investigate the city and two contractors that were involved with the project before a 15,000-square-foot chunk of the pier broke into Elliott Bay, the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries said Monday. The contractors are Orion Marine Contractors and Evergreen Concrete Cutting.

Pier 58 partial collapse

Q13's Jennifer Lee reports on a Seattle pier partially collapsing while undergoing removal.

Orion Marine declined to comment to the newspaper on Monday, deferring to the city. Seattle Structural, which designed the pier’s demolition for the city, also declined to comment. Evergreen Concrete Cutting didn’t return a request for comment.

The collapse also will be investigated by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Officials said initial inspections revealed no damage to the aquarium or the Seattle seawall.

Last month, officials decided to accelerate the removal of the pier, which was slated for removal in 2022 as part of the redesign of the Seattle waterfront.

Officials will work on new plans to remove the rest of the pier this week and remove debris from the water. Additional fencing has been placed around the site, city officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.