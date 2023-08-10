Video: Man in stolen Maserati tries to run officer during traffic stop

Police in Atlanta say it’s not a wise idea to drive around in a $75,000 car with an illegible dealer tag and fake IDs. It also might not be such a good idea to run from officers when confronted about it.

Atlanta Police say 28-year-old Travionte Smith did just that. The incident was caught on an officer-worn camera and posted to the department's Facebook page.

The video shows the officer approaching a 2017 Maserati Levante and giving the driver the benefit of the doubt, that is, until he actually checks the man’s identification.

"I’m gonna have you step out of the vehicle. I’m gonna talk to you," the officer tells the man.

Smith responds, "OK." But instead of immediately complying, he turns on the engine and appears as if he is going to drive off.

The officer swings open the driver’s side door and the man does get out, but tries to make a dash away from the scene.

The officer gives chase, appearing to hold on to the man as Smith flees across the street and onto the sidewalk. A second officer joins in and Smith is placed into handcuffs at the end of a Taser.

Smith appears to not want to get into the back of the police car which is when the officer appears to push him in the backseat.

"Alright, brother, I just don’t want to go to jail," Smith tells the officer.

The car was reported stolen back in May. Officers found eight different IDs in the vehicle, along with a handgun, several electronics, cell phones, and chains.

Smith was booked into the Fulton County Jail.