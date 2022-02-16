Video captures car rear-ending pulled over driver along Colorado highway; trooper walks away just in time
COLORADO - Officials with the Colorado State Patrol have a simple message for drivers after sharing a shocking video of a crash that was captured by a dashcam.
The video posted to the department's Twitter page on Feb. 16 shows a CSP trooper pulling a driver over along a freeway. After the trooper walked away from the car, another vehicle was seen rear-ending the car that had been pulled over.
A photo taken at the scene shows the car that was pulled over suffered serious damage from the crash.
Photo showing aftermath of rear-end crash in Colorado. (Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol)
Patrol officials said the trooper tried to pull the driver over the right, but ultimately, the driver stopped on a wide left shoulder.
"Move Over. Pay attention. Real lives are at risk, including yours. This could have been worse," officials with CSP wrote.
