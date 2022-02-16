Video captures car rear-ending pulled over driver along Colorado highway; trooper walks away just in time

Officials with the Colorado State Patrol have a simple message for drivers after sharing a shocking video of a crash that was captured by a dashcam.

The video posted to the department's Twitter page on Feb. 16 shows a CSP trooper pulling a driver over along a freeway. After the trooper walked away from the car, another vehicle was seen rear-ending the car that had been pulled over.

A photo taken at the scene shows the car that was pulled over suffered serious damage from the crash.

Photo showing aftermath of rear-end crash in Colorado. (Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol)

Patrol officials said the trooper tried to pull the driver over the right, but ultimately, the driver stopped on a wide left shoulder.

"Move Over. Pay attention. Real lives are at risk, including yours. This could have been worse," officials with CSP wrote.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.