Videos appears to show boy being bullied, DeKalb County Schools official investigate

A DeKalb County mother is searching for answers after online videos appear to show her son being bullied at a middle school.

DeKalb County School District officials confirm they are investigating.

The videos appear to show students bullying an eighth-grader at Freedom Middle School in DeKalb County.

The mother, Shekeyvious Raven, says she wants the school system to do more to keep her child and others safe.

"I was devastated," Raven said.

"My son has a kidney disease that causes hearing loss." As a result, her son must wear a hearing aid.

Raven said the bullying started in the sixth grade.

"A kid punched him in the ear until the hearing aid fell out and broke in half," she said.

The bullying has continued.

"He was caught in the bathroom and a boy wanted to slap box him. The main bully. They had someone recording, someone slap boxing him and someone outside," Raven said.

DeKalb County schools issued the following statement to FOX 5:

"DCSD is aware of this video and the incident remains under investigation. However, the matter was handled administratively, and school administrators are in communication with the student’s family as the investigation continues.

DCSD has a "BULLYING STOPS HERE!" Awareness Campaign to stop bullying, harassment, discrimination, and hazing in schools. This comprehensive approach to addressing these issues seeks to educate, not only students but the entire community of stakeholders. The district also has social media guidelines for students to address cyberbullying."

This mom says she’s working to make sure all students have a safe space while they are getting an education.

"A lot of these kids are suffering in silence and that’s not ok," Raven said.

I just want people to take time to talk to their kids and make sure they know they are loved and they have people who love them have their backs," she said.

