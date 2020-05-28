Vice President Pence to attend memorial service for late Ravi Zacharias

article

Vice President Mike Pence will pay a second visit to Georgia this month.

The White House announced Thursday that the vice president would be in the peach state Friday, May 29 to attend a memorial service honoring the life of Christian evangelist and apologist Ravi Zacharias.

Zacharias passed away earlier this month at his home in Atlanta after a brief battle with sarcoma. He was 74.

Vice President Pence is expected to be one of several speakers during the memorial service.

Following the service, the vice president is expected to lead a conversation with small business owners on America’s economic reopening before returning to Washington DC.

Air Force Two's arrival in Marietta is expected around 9:55 a.m., and will likely cause some delays on area roadways. Motorists should allow extra time to compensate for the vice president's motorcade.

This is Pence's second visit to Georgia in about a weeks time. The vice president was in Atlanta May 21 where he met with Gov. Brian Kemp regarding Georgia' reopening. He also participated in a roundtable with restaurant executives at the Waffle House Headquarters in Norcross