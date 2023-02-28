Conjunction of Venus and Jupiter expected this week

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Venus and Jupiter as seen from Tucker, Georgia in the early evening hours of Feb. 28, 2023. (Connie Stewart)

Venus and Jupiter will be appearing as the brightest and most noticeable objects in the night sky this week. The two planets have been creeping close to each other over the past month.

A Venus-Jupiter conjunction is expected to take place overnight into the early morning hours of March 2, according to NASA. Its peak will be around 6 a.m. Thursday. It is expected to be an amazing sight.

Already, the two planets have been causing quite a buzz. Several alert FOX 5 viewers spotted the two planets very brightly shining just after the sun sets.

The two planets appear dazzling in the western sky.

After the goddess of love, beauty, and desire converge with the god of sky and thunder on March 2, the two will grow further apart in the sky throughout the month.

Venus is typically the third-brightest object seen from earth after the sun and moon.

The two will likely be overshadowed by the full moon on March 7.

