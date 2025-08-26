Vehicle causes fire at Gwinnett County auto shop
Crews battled an auto shop fire on Buford Highway. (Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters spent part of Monday afternoon battling a vehicle fire that damaged a Gwinnett County auto shop.
The fire happened at Stefan International Car Service on the 4200 block of Buford Highway.
What we know:
Officials with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services tell FOX 5 that crews first responded to a 911 call about a business fire around 2 p.m.
When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the single-story metal building.
After making sure everyone who was inside had safely evacuated, crews withdrew from the building and fought the flames from outside - getting it under control in about an hour.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.
Dig deeper:
The business owner told investigators that they were repairing a vehicle when the fire started.
The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.
The Source: Information for this article was taken from a release by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.