Vehicle causes fire at Gwinnett County auto shop

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Crews battled an auto shop fire on Buford Highway. (Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

Firefighters spent part of Monday afternoon battling a vehicle fire that damaged a Gwinnett County auto shop.

The fire happened at Stefan International Car Service on the 4200 block of Buford Highway.

What we know:

Officials with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services tell FOX 5 that crews first responded to a 911 call about a business fire around 2 p.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the single-story metal building.

After making sure everyone who was inside had safely evacuated, crews withdrew from the building and fought the flames from outside - getting it under control in about an hour.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

Dig deeper:

The business owner told investigators that they were repairing a vehicle when the fire started.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.