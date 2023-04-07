UPDATE: All lanes reopen after vehicle fire on I-285 NB near Camp Creek Parkway

article

6:09 A.M. UPDATE: All lanes are now open after a vehicle fire on I-285 NB near Camp Creek Parkway.

5:55 A.M. UPDATE: Lanes have begun to reopen on I-285 NB near Camp Creek Parkway after a vehicle fire. The fire department is still on the scene and the incident is in the process of being cleared. Drivers can still expect delays until the scene is completely cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY

A vehicle fire has resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes of I-285 before Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County.

INTERACTIVE TRAFFIC MAP

The closure started at 4:46 a.m.

The fire department is on the scene and the fire is now under control. However, traffic is still delayed at this time. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.