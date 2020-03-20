Vandals destroy $15,000 in youth football equipment

Peachtree City Police are looking for the vandals who destroyed $15,000 worth of youth football equipment during an overnight break in. Fayette County Community Football and Cheerleading says it will be forced to fundraise to replace the equipment.



Surveillance photo

The two juveline suspects are seen on surveillance video attempting to kick in a door at the Kedron Field House in Peachtree City and are also suspects in the damage done at the city’s Riley Field.

Fayette County Community Football and Cheerleading stores its equipment at Riley Field in the off season.

The youth football and cheerleading program serves about 300 kids a year, ages 5 to 12 years old. The football teams are a feeder program to the Fayette County high schools. What they learn on the youth football field helps to make them better players later on.

The vandals broke the lock off the door and sprayed team equipment with fire extinguishers. They also damaged a goal post. Police say the chemical in the fire extinguishers is toxic and the equipment can not be cleaned.

Advertisement

It was disappointing news at an already stress for time for family that were looking forward to youth football in Fayette County.

If you know who is responsible for the break in, call the Peachtree City Police Department.