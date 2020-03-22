University of Tampa students test positive for COVID-19

Six University of Tampa students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university’s Facebook page. Five of the six were traveling together during spring break.

In the Facebook post, the University of Tampa stated that one of the students did not return to campus after spring break. The five who did return to the school are self-isolating on campus. None of the students have been hospitalized.

The Florida Department of Health is following protocol to identify, notify and quarantine any individuals that have had contact with these individuals.

The University of Tampa said that the Dickey Health and Wellness Center remains open for medical services and counseling services are available remotely.

Students, faculty and staff who are concerned about their health are asked to call 813-257-3051. However, if someone believes they have been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing a fever and cough, they are asked Tampa General Health Urgent Care at 813-925-1903. Individuals must call first because not all TGH Urgent Care locations are designated COVID-19 evaluations and testing sites.

The university has instructed all students to leave campus through the remainder of the spring semester, unless they have no other options. Students that have not yet completed the required COVID-19 Residential Student Status form in Residence by Simplicity must do so immediately.

Per the university’s normal protocol for limited access to residential facilities, building access and meal card will be turned off by March 23, unless students have filled out the form. Residential services are limited and campus food services are grab-and-go only per the state of Florida restrictions.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

