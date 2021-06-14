United Way of Greater Atlanta kicks off week of service

It’s a special week for volunteers throughout metro Atlanta, who are uniting to complete dozens of service projects including community gardening, cleaning and organizing, and caring for children.

Monday marks the start of Unite for Service Week, an initiative of the United Way of Greater Atlanta to inspire volunteers to become involved in more than 40 community service projects throughout the organization’s 13 counties.

Organizers say the pandemic put a pause on volunteering, and that they’re hoping this week reignites a passion for getting involved and giving back by making it easy to find projects with which to help. Both virtual and in-person events are included on the week’s schedule, ranging from on-site cleaning and organizing at Atlanta’s City of Refuge to creating and delivering care packages filled with baby essentials.

The United Way of Greater Atlanta supports nonprofit organizations throughout its 13-county coverage area, as well as operating a 2-1-1 contact center, which connects people to health and human services. 2-1-1 staffers say call volume has been especially heavy due to the ongoing pandemic, which is why they recommend people use the 2-1-1 online chat when possible.

For a list of service projects, click over to the Unite for Service Week website here.

