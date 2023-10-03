Unidentified pedestrian killed Monday night on Austell Road in Marietta

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Monday night on Austell Road near Austell Circle in Marietta.

According to Marietta Police Department, the unidentified pedestrian was crossing Austell Road outside a marked crosswalk in an unlit portion of the roadway when the pedestrian was struck by a black BMW 535. The incident was reported at 8:46 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver was not injured.

The pedestrian is a Hispanic male between 35 and 40 years old. He has not been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident or the unidentified pedestrian is asked to call 770-499-3987.

MAP OF THE AREA